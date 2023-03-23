New poll suggests Canadians take more pride in their country than Americans do

Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island