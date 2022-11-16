New polling highlights consumer pressures, debt concerns heading into Christmas

According to new research, economic conditions in Canada are likely going to alter shopping and spending habits this Christmas season.

“About slightly over 50 per cent of those polled would lower their spending habits because of inflation this year," said Stefani Balinsky, Hardbacon editor in chief.

According to Hardbacon’s latest data:

33 per cent said they would shop with cashback credit cards.

Roughly 31 per cent would with shop for Christmas with rewards-based credit cards.

12.67 per cent said they would use a low interest credit card.

Another study from Equifax Canada showed 60 per cent of Canadians plan to spend less on gifts this holiday season, while 41 per cent plan to lower spending because of existing debt.

“There is a real problem that people need to address," said Balinsky. "And that is, people don’t have cash.”

Boiling it down to the bottom line, it appears many Canadians will take on debt while managing the increasing costs of items in our country.

“What I am feeling and what I am seeing, so far, it has been a slow start to the season,” said Greg Buffett who helps run the One of a Kind furniture store in Dartmouth, N.S.

The One of a Kind furniture store in pictured Dartmouth Crossing. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)

Based on previous holiday seasons, he’s confident to make an optimistic prediction.

“Very busy times are ahead."

Shopper Genevieve MacKinnon has a simple solution to alleviate financial pressures.

“I wish that people would have one gift,” said MacKinnon, who also offered advice for cash-strapped shoppers.

“I don’t think you should put yourself in debt and I don’t think you should buy something if you can’t afford it.”

Regardless of how much money people have to spend this holiday season, Greg Buffett said now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, he’s hoping for a prosperous December.

“It feels fantastic that there are no shut downs this year.”

All that remains to be seen is how much money will people spend and how busy stores will be during the shopping season.