New program aims to deliver high-speed internet to more Nova Scotians
A new program funded by the Nova Scotia government is set to expand internet access for residents and businesses with no access to wired or wireless internet.
The Satellite Internet Service Rebate program will cover up to $1,000 towards the installation of satellite internet equipment for eligible homes or businesses. The government says the rebate will be available to roughly 3,700 homes and businesses across the province and will cost the government $8.5 million.
For Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek, who was appointed earlier this week to oversee Invest Nova Scotia after the dissolution of five Crown corporations was announced by Premier Tim Houston, the program to provide satellite internet “is critical to our success” as a province.
“We want to foster growth and prosperity across Nova Scotia, and each new internet connection represents fewer barriers, faster business growth and more communities being able to connect,” Corkum-Greek said in a news release Friday.
The funding comes as part of the provincial government’s goal to extend internet access to every household in Nova Scotia -- a critical necessity for delivering virtual care to Nova Scotians without a family doctor.
The program, which will be led by Develop Nova Scotia, is scheduled to open on Tuesday. The government advises Nova Scotians to confirm their eligibility for the rebate before buying satellite equipment by visiting their website and entering the civic address of their home or business.
Applications can only be submitted after an applicant’s eligibility is confirmed and the satellite service and equipment have been purchased.
“Qualified satellite service providers for the program must meet or exceed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Committee minimum speed targets of 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload,” said the province. “Currently, only Starlink has indicated it can meet or exceed these speeds, but if other satellite providers can meet these speeds, they may also be included in the program.”
According to Gordon Stevens, chief operating officer and vice-president of Finance at Develop Nova Scotia, approximately 90 per cent of Nova Scotians have access to high-speed internet and projects are on track to reach greater than 99.5 per cent of residents by next year.
“This Satellite Internet Service Rebate means we’ll get even closer to 100 per cent coverage of homes and businesses across Nova Scotia, providing infrastructure that removes barriers and provides for delivery of important services and makes important connections for people across Nova Scotia,” Stevens said.
