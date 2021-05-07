MONCTON -- A new program at Royal Oaks Golf Club in Moncton, N.B. is providing children with the opportunity to hit the green free of charge.

The three-month golf program, which will take place over the summer, is a partnership between Royal Oaks and the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton. The program will give children the chance to try out the sport of golf – a sport that can become quite costly to play.

"I'm trying to get a hole in one," said Braeden Leblanc, who will be participating in the program.

Moncef Lakouas, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton, says he wants to make sure children get the chance to play sports that are not easily accessible.

"Many kids, at least 15 to 20, will be accessing a sport that otherwise wouldn't be possible or even accessible," said Lakouas.

Chris Medford is a professional golfer. He says he is looking forward to bringing more kids out on the course.

"If you don't think you belong and if you don't think you have the equipment or the money to play the game, lets remove those barriers and create opportunities," said Medford.

Children aged six to 15 are eligible to partake in the program, which will consist of classes every two weeks – classes that normally cost $40 an hour.

"It is a privilege to come out and play here, but if we then invite people to come play, if we create programs like this to grow the game of golf, we then reach more people," explained Medford.

Children in the area are able to apply for the program but organizers say the spots are filling up quickly.

Medford hopes the new program will continue to inspire children for years to come.

"We were saying that the next Tiger Woods will probably be from Moncton so, anything is possible," said Medford.