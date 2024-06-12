New recovery support centre for addictions care set to open in Halifax

A new outpatient recovery support centre is set to open Thursday in Halifax.

People with addictions, substance use, and gambling disorders will be able to receive care at the Fenwick Street site. It will be the eighth centre of its kind in Nova Scotia, and the first one in Halifax.

"People in Halifax living with an addictive disorder and their loved ones stand to benefit greatly from the opening of a recovery support centre in the downtown core," said Dr. Dave Martell, with Nova Scotia Health's Mental Health and Addictions Program, in a provincial news release.

The province said the centre will be staffed by a physician, registered nurses, social workers, and administrative staff.

It will offer in-person assessments, group programming, harm reduction support, outpatient withdrawal management, and recovery support.

"Holistic care in this hub is tailored to a person’s unique needs and delivered by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in managing addiction," said Martell.

"Their goal is to provide evidence-based care to reduce harms related to these disorders, to do so in an accessible and respectful way and to provide care equitably based on goals that people establish for themselves."

The province said staff will also help people develop recovery plans, learn to cope with cravings, and create relapse prevention plans.

"Nova Scotians living with addiction deserve high-quality care delivered in a safe and supportive environment. As an addiction medicine physician, I am very pleased to provide this care at the Halifax recovery support centre," said Dr. Sam Hickcox, a physician consultant with Nova Scotia's Office of Addictions and Mental Health, in the release.

Those seeking help don't have to make an appointment to receive services -- they can drop into the centre from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. A referral from a health care provider is not required.

Recovery support centres are also open in Dartmouth, Lunenburg, Middleton, New Glasgow, Evanston, North Sydney, and Sydney. The goal is to eventually have 12 centres across the province.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.