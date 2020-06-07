DIEPPE, N.B. -- As New Brunswick continues with the yellow phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, on Friday, a new wave of reopenings took place. Everywhere from places of worship, to bowling alleys and more reopened their doors after being closed for months – bringing a new renewed sense of optimism to the province and its economy.

For the first time in 11 weeks, co-owner of Peak Fitness, Rick Leger, opened the doors to his gym.

“I felt as nervous as my first day,” says Leger, who has implemented physical distancing and cleaning measures to meet new guidelines issued by the provincial government.

Leger says his gym was ready to reopen in late May, but the N.B. government delayed reopenings for businesses like his following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton region.

On Friday, Leger awoke early in the morning to ensure his gym was in peak condition – acknowledging reopening wasn’t an easy process.

“It was tough to plan for reopening and how we were about to reopen, as well with the new guidelines,” says Leger. “But everything seems to be falling into place.”

And things are falling into place for other businesses as well.

Swimming pools, yoga and dance studios, bowling alleys and more are on the list of businesses permitted to reopen. Meanwhile, gathering limits are capped at 50 people or less.

Churches are also permitted to hold services; however, attendees have to preregister.

“I think there will be more of a cautious wait-and-see, to see how things go,” says Bishop Christian Riesbeck of the Saint John Diocese, concerning new protocol for attendees. “Maybe for the first few weeks, to give them a little bit of confidence to come back.”

Saint John the Baptist Anglican Church in Riverview will hold its first service on Sunday. Despite a joyous return to the pews, members will not sing hymns, as singing can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 despite physical distancing efforts.

“When you sing, you project further than the six feet – it’s nine feet. If you sing loudly, it’s 12 feet,” says Rev. Barbara Haire. “So, right now, we are just holding off on the singing until they have lifted a few more restrictions.”

Meanwhile, residents say they’re reinvigorated by the return of a more normal routine.

“You get to get out of the house and do something different,” says Peak Fitness gym member, Luc Michaud. “A little bit more sociable than what we have been used to for the last months – it feels good to be out.”