New report outlines new boundaries for New Brunswick’s electoral districts

New Brunswick’s Electoral Boundaries and Representation Commission has released its final report into new electoral district boundaries in the province.

The recommendations for the province’s 49 electoral districts were made public in a report issued on the commission’s website Monday.

Six members were appointed to the commission in July 2022 in accordance with the Electoral Boundaries and Representation Act.

The group was primarily looking for an equal number of electors along with representation from English and French linguistic communities.

The commission prepared a preliminary report in December 2022.

That report outlined the division of the province into 49 electoral districts as well as the boundary descriptions and the names of each district.

The commission conducted 12 in-person and two virtual public meetings as part of their work.

"We want to thank the residents of New Brunswick who took the time during our second round of public hearings, to provide feedback for our consideration,” said commission co-chair Camille Thériault in a news release Monday.

“We did listen, and we did make changes where possible, however, not all requests could be accommodated due to a variety of factors, which are detailed in our report,” added co-chair Roger Clinch.

The final report provides the final proposed electoral boundaries along with proposed names and linguistic profiles.

It also includes several recommendations for the legislative assembly to consider, including a comprehensive review of the Electoral Boundaries and Representation Act.

The review would involve looking at the structure of public consultations.

“The commissioners feel the tight timelines set out in the current legislation for releasing a preliminary report, conducting public hearings and tabling a final report, does not provide citizens with adequate time to educate themselves and prepare their feedback on the changes that are being proposed to the electoral districts in which they live,” said Thériault.

The commission’s final report has been tabled with the clerk of the legislative assembly and will receive written objections over the next two weeks.

The commission expects its work to be completed by late April.