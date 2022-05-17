New research suggests possible trigger for the onset of multiple sclerosis

Recent advancements in multiple sclerosis (MS) research have some people who live with the disease confident a breakthrough could be around the corner.

“It’s definitely different from day to day,” said Candice Colwell, who lives in Dartmouth, N.S. “You don’t know what it’s going to be like when you wake up in the morning, how exhausted you are going to be, even though you had a great night’s sleep.”

Colwell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006 after seeing her doctor about blurred vision. Today, she says her symptoms are unpredictable.

“A bad day is not getting out of bed, or very little. I deal with excessive or extreme fatigue every day.”

MS affects over 90,000 Canadians, or one in 400. Women are three times more likely to be diagnosed than men, and 12 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease every day.

“MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system,” said Benjamin Davis, the senior vice-president at MS Canada.

There have been steady improvements in medication, but there is hope for bigger things on the horizon. Research says they’re seeing links in the connection between MS and Epstein-Barr virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Epstein-Barr is a common virus that often spreads through bodily fluids, primarily saliva. And symptoms of it can include fatigue and fever.

“Epstein-Barr is looking more and more like a possible trigger for MS,” said Davis.

“So, therefore, if we are able to either by a vaccine or by an anti-viral of some kind, contain the Epstein-Barr virus, it’s quite possible that we might be able to prevent MS from happening in the first place.”

Colwell says that is exciting news.

“There is still some more work that needs to be done, but definitely close,” said Colwell.

Close, to meeting the three goals of MS Canada: stopping the progression of MS, repairing the damage it has caused to the body, and the prevention of the disease altogether.