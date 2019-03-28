

Students at a school in Salisbury, N.B., walked out of class Thursday to make a point.

The peaceful protest is over new rules restricting their access to washrooms during class time and the students are saying bathroom breaks are a right, not a privilege.

More than 100 students at J.M.A Armstrong High School walked out of class Thursday morning to protest a new rule.

“We're not allowed to use the bathrooms any more unless we're escorted to the bathrooms,” said student Liam Killam.

Some students have been told they can't leave at all during class time.

“I just find its really degrading to have to be followed,” said student Grace Lewis. “It’s kind of unethical to not let students use the washroom.”

The rule was put in place after some students were caught vaping in the bathrooms or damaging the property.

“We have eight high schools in our school district and I think if we had the eight principals here, they would agree that vaping is an issue,” said Gregg Ingersoll,

Anglophone East School District superintendent.

The school sent a letter went home saying students will be required to go to the washrooms during non-instructional times.

“In the five-minute break the bathrooms are really crowded,” said student Ian Thomas.

Students at J.M.A Armstrong High School could be heard chanting the words “Pee in peace! Pee in peace! And “16, not two,” a reference to them being 16 years old, not two years old.

“It's kind of strange when you're using the bathroom and a teacher or a principal is standing outside telling you to hurry up,” Killam said.

Student Chris Fawcette has started a petition collecting signatures.

“We have around 125 on the petition so far,” he said.

The Anglophone East School District says it understands why students feel all are being punished for some people's actions.

“The bigger picture for the school and the administration is how do we do something about this and send a message that it’s all of our responsibility to fix it,” Ingersoll said.

Ingersoll says they key to moving forward is for students to now sit down with staff and find some common ground.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.