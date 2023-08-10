New Saint John, N.B., art gallery ‘Andre’ holds title for smallest in the city

Saint John, N.B.’s, newest art gallery may be small, but the artwork on display is no tiny feat.

Local artist Andre Haines moved into his new 140 square foot studio ‘Andre’ inside Market Square in July.

“I kind of isolated myself for the past year,” Haines says. “To come here and meet nice people has brightened my spirits up and gives me something to really look forward to everyday.”

While the space is small, Haines says he can display upwards of 80 pieces of artwork at a time. The artists current undertaking is preparing for his first Saint John Gallery Hop taking place Friday Night in uptown Saint John from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Haines will be showcasing a never before seen display, dedicated to his late friend Ann Ackroyd.

“She was just an incredibly great friend,” Haines says in recalling his late friend. “A strong supporter of artists, a writer, she wrote great big books and was just a fabulous person but she passed away. So these paintings I’ve done are a tribute to her.”

Haines will have pieces available for sale during the Gallery Hop, but says none of the works dedicated to his friend will be up for auction. He will also been holding draws to win a free painting, and if your lucky a free sticker may also be thrown in.

Haines says he wants people to feel something when they stop by his display.

“I want them to know me better as a person,” Haines says “Every piece I do has something to do with my life. It’s not just something to hang on your wall, it’s not just a meaningless print from Walmart or Winners, its part of my life.”

Art is everywhere in Saint John with numerous galleries and murals on display everywhere you look. Haines said the city’s appetite for art is unlike anywhere else.

“Saint John has this interesting acceptance of art,” admits Haines. “It’s not a push here, people understand the intrinsic value. Art is not a frill here.”

“We are talking about ourselves,” he continues. “We’re discussing our lives, we are showing our loves, our passions, our hates and people here really get that.”

‘Andre’ is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

