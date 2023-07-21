New Saint John rage room puts a focus on mental health
Saint John’s first rage room, Broken Pieces, is offering up the chance to smash, break, and throw just about anything from TVs and computers, to glassware and plates.
The new business opened to port city residents in early July, offering a variety of packages for customers lasting 15 or 30 minutes. Customers can even bring in their own items to be destroyed, if appropriate.
“When we are having people on our cameras and stuff the first couple of throws are timid,” Broken Pieces owner Julie Hebert said.
“But then after that they are like: ‘Oh this is fun.’”
What makes Saint John’s new rage room unique is its focus on mental health, Hebert said.
The owner said she has struggled with mental health for much of her life and ways to cope with it. Broken Pieces offers residents a controlled and safe environment to release their rage, with Hebert saying some come out from their session looking refreshed.
“It’s probably the best feeling to see somebody get that rage out and know they are feeling better when they come out,” Hebert said. “Even if it’s not for mental health it’s something fun to do, something different.”
The emphasis on mental health is highlighted throughout the facility. A pair of planters with large white hearts outside the main doors recognize Operation White Heart which brings awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.
Inside the building, a memory wall is on display with a lit candle to remember those who have lost their battle with mental health. Guests can add a name to the wall of someone they know who has taken their own life to honour their memory.
“Over time, sometimes the name doesn’t get spoken as often, so we want a place for their names to live on. If we happen to fill our wall we’ll take it, put it somewhere else in the shop and put a new one up because we want the memories to live on,” Hebert said.
The rage room is currently open seven days a week, with bookings available to be made online. Hebert notes once she has a better idea of their busier times, hours are subject to change.
