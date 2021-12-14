New series will tell the stories of Canada’s residential school survivors

MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION -

The stories of residential school survivors have been in the spotlight throughout the year, and now they’re going to be told in a new TV series.

Production is already underway in Cape Breton at the Membertou Heritage Park.

"It's kind of like an onion”, said Jeff Ward, host and co-producer of a six-part TV series called ‘Reconciliation.’ “There are many different levels to it, and when you cut an onion - you're going to cry."

Ward's mother lived the horrors of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie residential school. Now, he's part of a new TV series telling stories like his family's in a different format.

"I have cousins and family members that are still not talking about what happened”, Ward said. “They won't accept anything either. So it's so important that people learn about this. My son, my grandson, are going to learn."

Herbie Sakalauskas is the filmmaker who pitched the idea. He says the discoveries made at former residential schools - and the Every Child Matters movement - are topics worth examining further.

"There are some really detailed stories about their actual experiences with residential schools”, Sakalauskas said. “And just hearing it’s hard to hear. But I think it's something that we all need to hear and listen to."

The learning experiences are not only for the viewer. Two young members of the production team are among those getting a chance to grow their portfolios and hear firsthand about our past.

"It means everything to me, now that I'm absorbing all of this information”, said on set photographer Rain Poulette.

"We've all seen the news”, added film student Samuel Murrant. “Where you hear people talk about the residential schools. But it's a lot different when you're actually standing there and actually listening to someone talk in front of you."

The series producers say the plan is to air six ten-minute episodes on Bell TV1 sometime in 2022.