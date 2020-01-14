HALIFAX -- Canada Post has released a set of nine stamps that feature stunning views from across Canada -- and three of them show scenes from the Maritimes.

The From Far and Wide series includes colourful vistas from: the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton; French River in Prince Edward Island; and the Swallowtail Lighthouse on Grand Manan Island in southern New Brunswick.

There's also a stamp featuring Iles-de-la-Madeleine in Quebec.

The other stamps show: Abraham Lake in Alberta; Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park in Saskatchewan; Carcajou Falls in the Northwest Territories; Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park in Yukon; and Kootenay National Park in British Columbia.

The latest issue, designed by Stephane Huot of Montreal, also includes a collectible souvenir sheet featuring all nine stamps