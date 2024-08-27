New shelter villages for those experiencing homelessness opening in Nova Scotia

New shelter villages built for people experiencing homelessness will open in several areas of Nova Scotia over the next few weeks.

The villages, which will be opening in Kentville, Dartmouth and Sydney, include 96 transitional housing units in total.

“Shelter villages provide more than just a roof over people’s heads. They also provide the services and supports people experiencing homelessness need to get on the path to permanent housing,” said Jill Balser, acting minister of Community Services in a news release Tuesday.

“These new communities are one innovative solution to addressing homelessness in Nova Scotia.”

Kentville’s village, called Tiny Meadows shelter village, is located on Exhibition Street.

The province says residents will start moving into that village on Wednesday. The 20-unit community is operated by the Open Arms Resources Centre, which co-ordinates on-site services and supports for residents.

The interior of a housing unit at the Tiny Meadows shelter village in Kentville, N.S., is pictured. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Dartmouth’s shelter village, which will be located on Atlantic Street, will include 41 units. The province says it will provide housing for older adults and seniors. Quest, through the Atlantic Community Shelter Society, will operate that village which is expected to open soon.

The village in Sydney, located on Pine Tree Park, will offer 35 units. Its community, which will be operated by New Dawn Enterprises and the Ally Centre, is expected to open to residents by mid-September.

Nova Scotia is spending $7.5 million on 200 shelter units, which will include bed frames, mattresses and desks, as well as operational support.

Currently, there are 527 shelter beds and more than 800 supporting housing units across Nova Scotia, according to a news release from the provincial government.

