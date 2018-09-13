

CTV Atlantic





A new stamp honouring Canada’s firefighters has been unveiled in Halifax.

Canada Post unveiled the stamp Thursday morning with the help of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. Established in 1754, the fire department is Canada’s oldest.

Canada Post and the stamp designers consulted with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, whose members represent 3,500 fire departments across the country, to ensure the stamp accurately represented firefighters.

A total of five stamps that pay tribute to Canada’s emergency responders are being unveiled across the country this week.

A stamp honouring paramedics was unveiled in Fredericton on Monday, while a stamp unveiled Tuesday at Base Valcartier in Quebec pays tribute to the Canadian Armed Forces. On Wednesday a stamp dedicated to search and rescue experts was unveiled in Banff while a stamp honouring police officers will be unveiled Friday in Ottawa.

The stamps will be available for purchase online and at postal outlets across Canada as of Friday.