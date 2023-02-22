New street, improved infrastructure coming to downtown Moncton

Infrastructure in downtown Moncton is set to be replaced at a cost of more than $36 million.

The spending, split between the city, province and federal government, will help with aging infrastructure, improve resiliency towards climate change, and prepare for private sector development.

“We are investing in infrastructure projects that will have long-term economic and social benefits for residents of New Brunswick,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.

Downing Street and Assomption Boulevard will be raised in order to create a new street and extend municipal services, according to the province.

“This is an exciting development that will lead to private sector investment to support the growth of the Greater Moncton region. Investing in critical infrastructure in our communities also mitigates the risk of disastrous flooding,” said Allain.

In addition, the area will receive new electrical and communications infrastructure underground to work against extreme weather.

“These upgrades to water management and roads in downtown Moncton improve the city’s capacity to manage water, stormwater and wastewater, as well as protect Moncton and its residents against climate change and extreme weather events,” said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal official languages minister.

The province will spend more than $12.1 million on the improvements, while the feds will invest $14.5 million. The City of Moncton will contribute more than $9.7 million.