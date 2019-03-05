

CTV Atlantic





A new drop-in centre aimed at helping veterans transition to life after the military has opened in downtown Dartmouth.

The Drop-In and Support Centre, which is operated by VETS Canada, opened its doors on Monday.

VETS Canada says the centre on Ochterloney Street offers veterans a safe and welcoming space where they can access emotional and emergency support from their peers.

The site also boasts a computer centre, library, and common/social area.

VETS Canada was launched nine years ago to address homelessness among Canadian veterans. The private charitable organization now offers veterans a range of support services.

“That’s what we’ll see here, a lot of families and veterans coming in to help with the mortgage, or gas or grocery cards, or rent,” explains Jim Lowther, co-founder of VETS Canada.

The organization also helps veterans find employment and connects them with other resources, such as Veterans Affairs Canada.

VETS Canada opened similar centres in Ottawa and Edmonton last year.

While the Dartmouth centre is already open to veterans, a grand opening reception is set for March 13 at 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend.