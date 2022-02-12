New Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran music video features work by Fredericton videographer

Music superstars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have united for their all-new duet of 'The Joker And The Queen'.

The official video released Thursday night and quickly racked up millions of views.

Featuring the original actors from the duo's 2012 'Everything Has Changed' video as now 18-year-olds, Ava and Jack, who are preparing to head off to college.

However, eagle-eyed New Brunswickers took notice of something else in the video – the campus of University of the New Brunswick.

"What you see in the clip is the university and in the background you see the beautiful city of Fredericton and Saint John River, Walastoq River, in the background," says Kurtis Knappe, a Fredericton videographer.

He says while watching the video, he notice it's his clip featured.

"Even though I knew it was mine, I went by every frame making sure it was mine," he says.

Knappe shot the drone video back in 2018 and submitted it to a stock footage site.

"No one tells you when it's going to be used, so the only way you'll ever know if someone tells you or you see it yourself," says Knappe.

His work is featured for three seconds in the music video, Knappe says he was both shocked and excited.

"As a creator, it's really validating when someone pays money for your work. It proves that you have talent and its worth something right, and to have it included in an Ed Sheeran music video, it's pretty surreal," he says.

The creator hopes this serves as a reminder of how beautiful the province is.

"And I think it's something you can take for granted if you live here, but I think a lot of new people are hopefully seeing the city in a new light and seeing how beautiful it really is, and the campus obviously as well," says Knappe.