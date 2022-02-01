New text alert system notifies P.E.I. parents about school emergencies

Parents on Prince Edward Island can now sign up for a new school emergency text alert system.

People who sign up for the program will receive text messages about situations such as early dismissals and matters related to COVID-19.

“Text messages sent to cellphones and other devices will be a way to reach parents quickly in an emergency. This new system is designed to inform parents in situations such as school evacuations, early dismissals or school bus accidents," said Natalie Jameson, the province’s education and lifelong learning minister. "We are also working to see if this new tool could be used to support the COVID-19 response when we have an exposure at a school.”

Parents who have shared their cellphone number with the school can opt-in to receive the new alerts by texting "Y" or "Yes" to the short code number 978338 (Canadian-based numbers) or 61569 (U.S.-based numbers).

In a news release, the province says a reminder invitation will be sent on Feb. 7 to any remaining cellphone numbers in the PowerSchool database.

"In addition to texting, schools can also send voice messages by calling phone numbers listed for parents," says the province. "Parents can manage their messaging preferences by signing up for an account at SchoolMessenger and using the email address they provided to the school. There is also an app which can be used to view messages and manage preferences."

A test of the new alert system will take place on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

Anyone who does not receive a text, or those who have questions, can reach out to their school to ensure their phone number is correctly recorded.

"If a parent has not provided a cellphone number to their child’s school or if their cellphone number has changes at any time, they can update their contact information by calling their school office directly," says the province.

Parents who do not wish to receive the alert text messages should not reply to the opt-in invitation message, or text “STOP” to 978338 at any time.