

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will be sworn in as Prince Edward Island's 33rd premier alongside his new cabinet on Thursday.

The ceremony with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry will be held at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green Party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was chosen to lead the Tories only two months ago.

A byelection is still to come in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the death of Green party candidate, Josh Underhay, who perished with his young son in a boating mishap days before the election.

Elections P.E.I. has said the byelection will be held in the riding within the next three months.