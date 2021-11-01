New urgent treatment centre in North Sydney, N.S. opens it's doors to the public

NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -

It was a busy day Monday for those at the new urgent treatment centre at the Northside Hospital in North Sydney, N.S.

The centre opened its doors to the public for the first time Monday morning.

"The phone lines were busy this morning, but people who needed to get booked, got booked," said Dr. Stephanie Langley, one of the family doctor's in the area who is helping staff the new urgent treatment centre.

The new centre was created by the Nova Scotia government as a hybrid between an emergency room and a family doctor's office. Appointments at the urgent treatment centre were full on the first day, with about 20 patients being seen.

"There was a gentleman who fell earlier and had a shoulder injury," Langley said. “Another person had an abscess that needed incision and drainage. So, very appropriate visits to the urgent treatment centre."

Gordon MacDonald is an area councillor who has been a vocal health-care advocate in his community.

He says if the province intends to have the same health-care model replicated everywhere in Nova Scotia, he's happy the North Sydney area was first to try it out.

"There's been a little bit of a buzz going on," MacDonald said. “(But I) hope peoples' expectations are not too big, so they think it's an emergency room, because it's not going to be used for that purpose. But I think for a quick assistance and what we have happening at the Regional Hospital, I think this is going to benefit us."

MacDonald says he's concerned there could be a few problems at first when it comes to meeting patient demand.

"I hope it's not going to be a replacement for doctor recruitment,”MacDonald said. “People still need their family doctors and I believe the people that are using this urgent care treatment centre will tell you the same thing."

Langley says there is excitement among staff to be the first to try the new model. She adds the plan is to take more patients per day, once staff become accustomed to the new routine.