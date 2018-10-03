

CTV Atlantic





Residents at a continuing care facility in Halifax can now "visit" more than 300 Nova Scotia landmarks from the comfort of the care home, thanks to a new virtual reality program.

The program launched Wednesday at Northwood -- the largest not-for-profit continuing care organization in Atlantic Canada -- as part of Seniors Week and through a grant from the Department of Seniors.

Northwood residents and older adults in the community can now access a collection of 360 videos featuring Nova Scotia landmarks and places of cultural significance, such as the Bluenose II in Lunenburg, a Mi'kmaw smudging ceremony, and a choir performance at St. Georges Church in Halifax.

Janet Simm, the president and CEO of Northwood, says the program started as a leisure activity to encourage physical movement, but they quickly saw other benefits.

“Also the social and psychological impact of the leisure activity; people being able to see places that they may not have been able to see in years because of physical impairments or accessibility issues,” says Simm.

She says virtual reality gives a new dimension to care as distraction is often the best tool while residents are undergoing therapies or treatments for pain.

“Those things that can be challenging and those things that they don’t look forward to, we can reduce that fear,” she says.

The virtual reality programming is available through Northwood's Community Recreation and Wellness program at both the Halifax and Bedford campuses.

Northwood also has plans to partner with researchers and entrepreneurs to learn how virtual reality can improve the lives of seniors and those living with cognitive and physical challenges.

The videos were shot and produced by Edward Mowbray of Quirk 360. Funding for the program was provided through SHIFT: Nova Scotia's Action Plan for an Aging Population.