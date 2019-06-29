

CTV Atlantic





The new Canal Landing at St. Peter’s Canal National Historic Site was officially opened on Saturday bringing two communities together.

The visitor site will include new facilities and equipment to help develop employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Potlotek First Nation youth, craft producers, artisan and members of other surrounding communities.

It took years to plan and fund the new Canal Landing visitor experience, but many would argue this was actually hundreds of years in the making.

“The Canal Landing site is on Nicolas Denys’ original trading post site, but the Mi’kmaq were actually here a really long time ago,” said Potlotek First Nation member Tahirih Paul.

“And we’re really happy that we get to work together with St. Peter’s to kind of create a reconciliation project that brings us together to kind of fix the historic and national site.”

“It’s bringing the two communities together, Potlotek and St. Peter’s,” said Sherry MacLeod with St. Peter’s Economic Development Organization.

The two communities received funding through Parks Canada to create an interactive experience at the canal. Almost a re-enactment of when French merchant Nicolas Denys traded with Mi’kmaq people at this very spot in the 1600’s.

“It’s good for the community,” said MacLeod. “It’s good for tourism. We hope to create a hub that hopefully we can get some small cruise ships in here.”

The attractions at the new visitor experience include activities on the water along with tours and excursions, and two buildings symbolically connected by a deck, representing Nicolas Denys’ trading post, and the heart of Mi’kmaq.

“Kayaking, you can rent kayaks. You can rent a fishing rod. You can take part in a cultural experience here,” said Maria O’Hearn with Parks Canada. “It’s really a wonderful visitor experience.”

Organizers say kicking off the Canada Day long weekend with a reconciliation project like this, seems very fitting to them.

“We kind of did it strategically, because Canada Day is obviously July 1, but also, here in St. Peter’s, we are kicking off Lobsterfest on July 2 and that will run all week,” said Paul.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the St. Peter’s Canal National Historic Site.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald