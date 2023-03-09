New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M

The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.

Atlantic Lottery says the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket is Marie McCarthy of New Waterford, N.S. – the Cape Breton community where the ticket was sold.

The ticket was purchased at Needs Convenience on Emerald Street. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller's prize.

According to McCarthy, the ticket was given to her as a birthday gift on Jan. 31 by her grandson, Jeff.

She says she was in "total disbelief" after she and her grandson checked the numbers on the ticket. The reality of the win only started sinking in when she called Atlantic Lottery to validate the ticket.

“Jeff checked the ticket and he hollered down, ‘You got all the numbers,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, right,’” McCarthy said.

“He came running down the stairs with his phone out checking it and kept saying I had all the numbers.”

McCarthy says the win still doesn't seem real.

“I never really thought about a bucket list or anything before because I never figured I’d have the money to do anything on it," she said.

As far as McCarthy's plans moving forward, she says she will treat herself to a new-to-her vintage Cadillac.

She also plans to share a lot of the prize money with her loved ones, help her immediate family, brother and sisters, and pay off the mortgages of all her nieces and nephews.

During Thursday's announcement, McCarthy said the win likely won't sink in until she sees her updated bank statement.

Atlantic Lottery says the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

In 2020, a Cape Breton couple won $17.4 million in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Raymond and Gaye Lillington of Dingwall, N.S., also won another jackpot worth $3.2 million seven years earlier.

