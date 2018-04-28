

Residents of a Cape Breton community are desperately trying to save the lives of a mother raccoon and her three babies after they became trapped in a storm drain.

“Yesterday afternoon I was walking to the bus stop to pick up my boy after school and the raccoon just drew my eye,” says New Waterford, N.S. resident Mike Baran.

He quickly realized there were three baby raccoons down there with her, so he and his two sons set to work, trying to get them out.

“The first thing I thought was, how did they get in there? There’s no easy way in,” says Baran. “The next thing I thought was maybe they got lost somewhere in the labyrinth of the sewer, that she couldn’t find her way out, and ended up having her litter right here on the spot.”

Baran says the raccoons seem fine for now, but with heavy rain in the forecast, he’s worried they might drown.

“I’m really concerned that with 25-35 millimetres of rain projected overnight, that it’s going to flood these raccoons out, and they’re not going to have a fair chance at life,” he says.

As word of the trapped critters grew around town, so too did the number of people stopping to offer assistance.

But Baran says no one has been able to free the animals.

“I’ve called the SPCA, I’ve called the Department of Natural Resources, I’ve called 211, and Two Rivers Wildlife Park, just to see if anyone can come out here,” he says.

People have been throwing down food, although wildlife experts say, under normal circumstances, you shouldn’t feed or approach wild animals.

“I think the end result is that if you find injured, orphaned, or distressed wildlife, get them into the hands of the people that can give that proper medical care, the proper nutrition, and have everything in place so these animals can get back out to the wild,” Hope Swinimer of Hope for Wildlife told CTV News earlier this month.

After making several phone calls, residents say they were told help was on the way, but Baran says no one ever came.

He says he understands sometimes it’s best to let nature take its course, but that the raccoons don’t have a fighting chance if they remain trapped in the storm drain.

“In a perfect world somebody would come out here,” says Baran. “They would lift this manhole cover and we would get this raccoon and her family about 50 yards over there to the nature.”

The SPCA contacted CTV News Saturday evening to confirm that an SPCA officer will be assessing the situation.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald