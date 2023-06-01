New wildfire burns in Shelburne County as first remains out-of-control

Crews are battling a new wildfire in Shelburne County as another remains out of control several kilometres away.

The new fire, near Lake Road in the municipality of Shelburne, is also out-of-control and covered about 20 kilometres Wednesday night. Twenty Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters were on site and received help from three helicopters and a water bomber.

Ambulances head to Roseway Hospital in Shelburne to help evacuate patients. (Courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia)

It’s caused mandatory evacuations for Lake Road, Sandy Point Road, Jordan Bay and Jordan Ferry, as well as recommended evacuations for other areas. It forced Nova Scotia Health to evacuate the Roseway Hospital and send some 15 patients to other hospitals in the province.

The other wildfire started Sunday near Barrington Lake and has grown to more than 17,400. It’s now the largest in Nova Scotia’s recorded history.

Early estimates show about 50 homes have been lost. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated, including Laura Cameron.

“When you see pictures, to some people that’s the spectacle of the biggest fire. This is a historic event. To us, it’s our homes,” said Cameron in an interview with CTV News Wednesday. “I say to people when you look at those pictures, ‘It’s our houses.’"

An excavator widens a driveway to allow heavy equipment access to the wildfire near Sandy Point, Shelburne County. (Courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia)

More than 70 Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters and staff were at the scene of the first fire Wednesday evening. About 40 volunteers and municipal firefighters were also there.

Cameron’s husband is a volunteer.

“They’re giving 200 per cent,” said Cameron. “They’ve been on this for days and this is a small fire department. They’re all helping each other.”

Evacuee Samantha Brannen says more help is needed.

“They’re really looking for more resources. On the ground, in the air, people seem to be frustrated,” said Brannen. “None of us are firefighting experts… but it seems we have been in need of some more resources here.”

Nova Scotia has seen more than 180 wildfires in 2023.

More to come …