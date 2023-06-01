New wildfire reported in Fall River, N.S.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says a new wildfire has been reported in the community of Fall River.

Savage says there are multiple fire crews on the scene at the brush fire that has been reported at 100 Perrin Drive in the community north of Halifax.

“That one is a serious one as well, one we need to follow,” Savage said of the new fire. It’s not clear how much land this wildfire covers.

This newly reported fire is in addition to multiple, large out-of-control wildfires across Nova Scotia.

More to come …