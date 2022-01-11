New year, new wellness goals for Maritimers

For some Maritimers there has been a shift when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, with the focus on gaining inner peace as opposed to losing weight.

“Other years there's been more of a focus on weight loss or strength training, but this year we're finding a lot more of the goals are revolving around mental health,” said Jenn Tuttle, owner of The Nest Yoga studio in Fredericton.

At her yoga studio in downtown Fredericton, Tuttle says it's become less about shedding pounds, more about getting the weight off your shoulders.

"I think this year they recognize that it's been a really hard year and a half to two years and that the focus now is that they're mentally tired,” said Tuttle.

“So recognizing that they need to do the self care of whatever their body needs, if that's just lying in stillness, awesome, if that means moving slowly and deeply with your breath that's what they need to do. So they're recognizing that they need to treat themselves more kindly."

Gill Whelan operates an online wellness boot camp based on four pillars: nutrition, hydration, movement, and mindset.

"The pandemic really forced us to take a look at our mortality, to be quite frank. To look at what's really important and what's really important is long-term health and wellness,” Whelan said.

Whelan says her virtual boot camp community is following a new path.

"What we're finding more effective is to set intentions for the year ahead, for the month ahead or even the week ahead, break things down into more manageable chunks, but also set yourself up for success in the beginning,” said Whelan.

Whelan says it's important to be intentional when setting goals in order to make them last throughout the year.

"If you tell yourself your New Year’s resolution is to never eat another potato chip, well how does that make you feel? That's going to make you feel sad. So, it's let’s set some intentions around practicing good habits that make you feel better.”