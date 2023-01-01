New Year’s celebrations return to form in the Maritimes

At a balmy 7 C, the New Year’s Day polar bear dip at Mispec Beach near Saint John, N.B., provided ideal conditions for first-time participants.

“I thought if you don’t do it now, when you are going to do it?” said Tracie Brittain, one of few hundred people who took part Sunday.

Even with mild temperatures, a chilly Bay of Fundy still provided the exhilaration many were looking for.

“It was a bit painful first going in,” said Lexi Beyea. “But I got used to it after a few minutes.”

Polar bear dips were organized across the region as many New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve events returned to form after pandemic restrictions in 2021 and 2022.

Nova Scotia Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc hosted his first New Year's Day levée in two years at Government House.

Judie and Jim Edgar, who received Queen Jubilee medals for their contributions to a cancer memorial garden in Dartmouth, N.S., attended their first New Year’s levee Sunday.

“It’s always been on our bucket list, and the last few years there have been none to attend,” said Judie. “We just wanted to try and get a bit of a normalcy back into our lives.”

Members of the Cape Breton Roadrunners kicked off 2023 with a “Resolution Run” through the streets of Sydney, N.S.

“It’s the perfect way to start off the year,” said runner Trish Walsh. “We just want to get healthy and run off those Christmas calories.”

Countdowns to midnight were held at special outdoor concerts in Halifax’s Grand Parade and Moncton’s Downtown Place.

Fireworks were presented early Saturday evening by the harbour in both Charlottetown and Saint John.

“Last year, it was just sitting at home and hanging out,” said James Tolf, who was amongst a crowd of spectators watching the fireworks from Saint John’s boardwalk. “This year, we got to actually go out and enjoy ourselves.”

With files from Ryan MacDonald and Kevin Thibodeau