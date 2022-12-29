New Year’s Eve festivities return after years of pandemic protocols

New Year’s Eve celebrations will once again return to Maritime cities after COVID-19 cancelled the past two years.

In downtown Halifax’s Grand Parade Thursday, crews were busy pulling cables and setting up a sound stage where musical guests will perform in front of a live crowd.

“We have some wonderful musical guests lined up with JJ Wilde and Devon Cole and we’re going to cap off our evening with our fireworks finale,” said Laura Wright, a spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

The event runs Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Halifax Transit will once again offer free, extended bus and Alderney ferry service from 6 p.m. onwards on Saturday. This is in support of M.A.D.D. Halifax Regional Chapter and volunteers will be at the Halifax Ferry Terminal accepting monetary donations.

In Moncton, The Mellotones will turn downtown into a dance party.

“What's really cool is we are doing this at the same time as the World Juniors. It’s nice that this is kind of tied together,” said Jody Lyne, trumpet player with The Mellotones.

Meanwhile, fireworks will sparkle the skies.

Fred Wade, president of Fireworks FX, says his product will be on display in “St. John's, N.L., on George Street. Charlottetown on the harbour. Halifax in front of city hall on Grand Parade, [and in] Saint John, N.B.”

Some say it's a welcome change after COVID-19 cancelled past celebrations.

“It’s great now that things have opened back up and you can be around family and friends and enjoy yourselves,” Don Lindsay said, picking up fireworks for his own party Thursday.

At party stores like Glow The Event Store, fireworks, balloons and sparklers are flying off the shelves.

“Balloon supplies are starting to dwindle, yes. And we do have kits that have hats and horns and things like that but they are also selling out fast,” said Julie Melanson, a retail manager at Glow.

For performers, the mild weather will be a plus.

“The last one we played in New Brunswick, in Saint John, I think that was a few years ago and it was -30C outside,” Lyne said.