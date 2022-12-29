New Year’s Eve festivities return after years of pandemic protocols

Competition Tribunal clears path for Rogers-Shaw merger

The Competition Tribunal has dismissed an application from Canada's competition watchdog seeking to block Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc., clearing a path for the deal to go through.

Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms

The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.

Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12

Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.

