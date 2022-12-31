New Year’s Eve fireworks help ring in 2023 around the Maritimes

Maritime cities are ringing in 2023 with fireworks, if weather permits, but not all will be blasting off at midnight.

Charlottetown is beginning its fireworks presentation Saturday at 7 p.m. The fireworks will cap off a full day of family activities inside the Founder’s Food Hall & Market.

In Saint John, fireworks will launch from Long Wharf starting Saturday at 10 p.m.

In Halifax and Moncton, fireworks will light up the sky at midnight.

The fireworks in Halifax are part of celebrations at Grand Parade from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., featuring JJ Wilde.

Moncton’s fireworks will be accompanied by a ball drop at midnight, following a 10 p.m. performance from The Mellotones at Downtown Place.