

CTV Atlantic





As Maritimers ring in the New Year, the majority of businesses will be closed.

There is no school on Monday in all three Maritime provinces. Government offices and banks will be closed. There will also be no mail delivery.

Major shopping malls like the Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will all be closed Monday for New Year’s Day.

Most grocery stores will stay open until 6 p.m. Sunday. Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore will be closed on Monday.

There will be no curbside waste collection on Monday and the municipality’s other major waste and composting facilities will be closed.

Halifax Transit will operate on a holiday schedule starting at 6 p.m. Sunday for New Year’s Eve through to Monday. The schedule includes free and extended bus and Alderney ferry service in support of M.A.D.D., Halifax Region. There will be no ferry service on New Year’s Day.