

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball was officially sworn in Thursday, with a slate of familiar faces stepping back into the cabinet roles they held before the May 16 provincial election.

Ball's Liberal government was re-elected earlier this month with a minority government, winning 20 of a possible 40 seats.

However, still to come is a judicial recount for the district of Labrador West, where NDP newcomer Jordan Brown unseated former Liberal Graham Letto by a five-vote margin.

Cabinet member Lisa Dempster is taking on Letto's former municipal affairs and environment file, in addition to her previous role as minister of children, seniors and social development.

Former backbencher Brian Warr is the sole new face in the lineup, sworn in as minister of education and early childhood development, replacing former minister Al Hawkins who was not re-elected.

Ball thanked voters for giving his government a renewed mandate and says he is looking forward to working with caucus to continue to improve the province's economy and quality of life.