Newfoundland and Labrador reduces COVID-19 isolation time to seven days

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador is reducing the isolation period for fully vaccinated residents who test positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days.

The provincial government said Friday the new rule would enter into effect at midnight.

It says the isolation period is also reduced for vaccinated people who are close contacts of cases and have symptoms.

Health officials are reporting 480 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

They are also reporting one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus, involving a woman in her 60s in the Central Health region.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader David Brazil is calling for the Canadian Armed Forces to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Labrador, where outbreaks have been reported in isolated communities on the north coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.