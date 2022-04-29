Newfoundland and Labrador reports two new deaths attributed to COVID-19

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths Friday attributed to COVID-19 as well as a slight drop in hospitalizations.

According to updated data on the province's online dashboard, the latest deaths brings the total in the province since the start of the pandemic to 164.

There are also 16 people with the infection in hospital, including four patients in intensive care.

Both of those numbers are down by one since the last report issued on Wednesday.

The figures show 228 new cases of novel coronavirus since Wednesday -- 126 cases reported on Thursday and 102 on Friday.

However, testing is only offered to select groups, so the numbers do not reflect the province's actual caseload.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.