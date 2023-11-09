Newfoundland and Labrador's Union House Arts wins $50K Lacey Prize
A community art space on Newfoundland and Labrador's Bonavista Peninsula has won the $50,000 Lacey Prize.
The 2023 jury lauded Union House Arts in Port Union, N.L., for its "ability to produce programs that affect close communities."
The art space bills itself as an experimental, multi-functioning venue that focuses on "place-specific dialogues" and collaborative programming.
Union House's programming director Bethany MacKenzie says in a release that the prize will help its "limited staff" meet interest that's grown since the space opened in 2019.
Awarded every two years, the prize recognizes the role small arts organizations play in fostering Canadian creativity.
The runners-up, who each receive $20,000, were Charlottetown's "this town is small" and "Spill.Propagation" from Gatineau, Que.
Established in 2019, the prize is funded by a $1.3 million gift from oil and gas entrepreneur John Lacey and his late wife Naomi Lacey, and is jointly administered by the family and the National Gallery of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING White House says Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in northern Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Flights disrupted in section of Terminal 1 at Pearson airport after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Thousands of passengers have been grounded at Toronto Pearson International airport this morning after officials say airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here's when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favourite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they're coming back.
Toronto
-
Flights disrupted in section of Terminal 1 at Pearson airport after arriving passengers used 'wrong door'
Thousands of passengers have been grounded at Toronto Pearson International airport this morning after officials say airline staff accidentally led arriving passengers through the wrong door.
-
Toronto police identify second suspect wanted in Greektown murder
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a second man wanted in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Shemar Powell-Flowers in Greektown this past summer.
-
Personal data of employees stolen during Toronto hospital cyberattack
Personal information of employees and clinicians were stolen during an October cyberattack at Michael Garron Hospital, officials confirmed this week.
Calgary
-
Here's how much you need to make to live modestly in Calgary
Many Calgarians have been feeling the pressure of rising prices and a new report shows just how much more it costs to live modestly in the city now than it did last year.
-
Alberta Pension Plan town hall set for Calgary area residents
Former provincial treasurer, Jim Dinning, will host another Alberta Pension Plan engagement panel Thursday night, this time targeting residents in Calgary and area.
-
Man who exposed himself to Coaldale employee sought by police
Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to track down a man who they say exposed himself to a worker in Coaldale.
Montreal
-
Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, Montreal police confirmed Thursday morning.
-
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
-
Dangerous TikTok challenge snakes its way into Montreal schools
A dangerous TikTok challenge has surfaced in Montreal's schools, causing concern for parents and law enforcement.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to old hangar space early Thursday
Firefighters were called to an old hangar at the site of Edmonton's former municipal airport early Thursday morning.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
AHS employee town halls begin on major health-care overhaul
A series of telephone town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.
Northern Ontario
-
Barrie senior killed in Highway 11 crash with commercial vehicle in North Bay
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
-
Londoners come out swinging at annual Fight to End Homelessness
A total of 32 local entrepreneurs and business leaders were given 18 weeks of training to take part in the boxing Ontario sanctioned match.
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
Winnipeg
-
Winter weather and poor road conditions causing school closures around Manitoba
With Manitoba experiencing winter weather and poor road conditions on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
-
'It's a little scary' Parent concerned about ongoing educational assistant strike in Hanover School Division
Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Explosion reported at home in south Ottawa
Emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion at a home in south Ottawa.
-
Freezing rain warning for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa after snow and ice pellets overnight.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Multiple' homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to replace John Gormley
Regina's former Chief of Police Evan Bray will be resurrecting his broadcasting career on Rawlco Radio’s two Saskatchewan talk stations.
-
Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
Vancouver
-
Tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
-
After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
-
Online video tells travellers not to fly Air India; poster denies message is a threat
The Canadian government and law enforcement agencies are remaining tight-lipped about a video circulating online telling travellers not to fly Air India after Nov. 19.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to replace John Gormley
Regina's former Chief of Police Evan Bray will be resurrecting his broadcasting career on Rawlco Radio’s two Saskatchewan talk stations.
-
City of Regina agrees to take over tourism responsibilities from REAL
Tourism responsibilities will once again belong to the City of Regina after council approved a request from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to hand over the reins.
-
'I feel at peace': Terminally ill Regina woman finds home for beloved trio of dogs
Over two months ago, Susan Dickens reached out for help to find a home for her three senior dogs after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's a scary struggle': Vancouver Island families grapple with the rising cost of living
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has released its Living Wage report. It says two full-time earners in Greater Victoria need to make $25.40 an hour in order to support a family of four.
-
B.C.'s latest housing plans target transit hubs and remove parking requirements
Busy bus stops with multiple routes and rapid transit stations like for the SkyTrain are the focus of the province's latest plan to increase housing density.
-
Mount St. Helens records more than 400 earthquakes since mid-July, but no signs of imminent eruption
More than 400 earthquakes have been detected beneath Washington's Mount St. Helens in recent months, though there are no signs of an imminent eruption, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.