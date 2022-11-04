Newfoundland and Labrador setting up office in India to recruit nurses

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is opening an office in the southwest Indian city of Bengaluru to recruit more nurses.

The recruitment office in the capital of the state of Karnataka will be modelled after the province's satellite office in Poland, which was set up to attract Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks.

The government says there are many prestigious nursing schools in and around Bengaluru that offer training similar to that in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A news release says a government team and a representative from the province's College of Registered Nurses will depart for Bengaluru "in the coming weeks" to set up the recruitment office.

The team intends to meet with nurses, nursing schools and students in the region to promote the province as "an ideal immigration destination."

Newfoundland and Labrador's registered nurses union said last month that there are more than 600 vacant nursing positions across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.