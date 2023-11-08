Newfoundland and Labrador to launch basic income program for residents aged 60-64

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador announced a poverty reduction plan today that includes a basic income program for residents aged 60-64 who are receiving social assistance.

Premier Andrew Furey told reporters that the three-year phased plan will streamline and improve the provincial income support system.

Furey says the province is also expanding a monthly $150 supplement aimed at low-income families with young children and increasing the child benefit tax credit by 300 per cent.

Beginning in September, he says the province will work to expand lunch and breakfast programs to every school in the province.

The government is also launching a program to support people who want to leave low-income jobs and train for higher-paying jobs, and who are not eligible for employment insurance benefits.

Josh Smee, with non-profit Food First N.L., says the measures announced today will make a difference, but he says he would still like to see income support rates indexed to inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.