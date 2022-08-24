Newfoundland company says German hydrogen deal could mean big business for salt

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan to ease COVID-19 border controls from Sept. 7

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to ease border controls from early September by eliminating requirements for pre-departure COVID-19 tests for travellers who have received at least three vaccine doses, and he will also consider increasing daily entry caps as soon as next month.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

  • Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships

    A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.

  • Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole

    A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.