Newfoundland cop convicted of sexual assault heading to jail after appeal dismissed
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove is going back to jail after the province's Court of Appeal upheld his conviction for sexual assault.
The decision released today dismisses his lawyer's arguments that a provincial Supreme Court judge made several errors during the trial that led to Snelgrove's conviction in May 2021.
The constable was sentenced to four years in prison for raping a woman in her living room while on duty in 2014 after driving her home from downtown St. John's, N.L., in his police car.
He was granted bail in December 2021, pending the Appeal Court's decision.
Snelgrove's case gripped the province as it wound its way through a legal process that spanned eight years and included three trials.
Several women have since filed civil suits alleging they were also sexually assaulted by members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Crown attorney Kathleen O'Reilly confirmed that Snelgrove has been taken into custody, and she said he has 60 days to seek leave to appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.
