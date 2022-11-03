Newfoundland officer fighting sexual assault conviction seeking stay of proceedings

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A Newfoundland police officer convicted last year of sexual assault is before the province's Court of Appeal Thursday seeking an end to all legal proceedings against him.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove was convicted on May 15, 2021, for sexually assaulting a woman in her home while on duty in 2014.

He stood trial three times for the charge, following a successful appeal and a mistrial.

Janani Shanmuganathan and Owen Goddard, Snelgrove's lawyers, argued Thursday that the trial judge made several errors during the 2021 legal proceedings, including with his responses to questions from the jury.

Shanmuganathan is arguing for a stay of proceedings and is not seeking a fourth trial for Snelgrove.

Crown attorney Kathleen O'Reilly is expected to provide arguments this afternoon when the hearing resumes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.