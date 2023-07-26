Newfoundland police officer found guilty of on-duty rape once again seeking bail
A Newfoundland police officer found guilty of raping a woman in her living room while he was on duty is once again seeking bail.
Crown prosecutor Kathleen O'Reilly says Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove is applying for bail pending his application to appeal his conviction before the Supreme Court of Canada.
He is scheduled to appear in the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal on Friday.
Snelgrove was convicted in May 2021 of sexually assaulting a woman after he drove her home in his marked police car from a night of drinking and dancing in downtown St. John's.
He had been out on bail until the provincial Court of Appeal rejected his arguments in April that the convicting judge had made errors during the trial.
Snelgrove filed an application last month to take his appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Water crisis in Nunavut's capital likely won't be resolved for another 3 years: MLA
From treatment issues to car wash bans, accessing clean drinking water has remained a struggle in Iqaluit with one MLA saying a resolution is likely still years away.
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A London jury acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges on Wednesday after a four-week trial in which the actor said he was a 'big flirt' who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man's groin while making a 'clumsy pass.'
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to collapse and crash to street
A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
White House condemns Fox News over 'dangerous and extreme' Holocaust comments from top host
The White House condemned Fox News on Tuesday over remarks made by one of its top hosts about the holocaust, denouncing the comments as a 'horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie' that 'insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils' committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photos
Calgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chick
Staff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer slashed with a sharp object during arrest in Cote-des-Neiges
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed with a sharp object while attempting to detain a suspect. The officer is expected to survive.
-
Quebec will mostly ban the use of private health agencies starting next year
The government of Quebec announced that a draft regulation will gradually prohibit, except for exceptions, the use of private agencies and self-employed workers in the health and social services network.
-
Montreal looks to boost lagging participation in food waste collection
Brown bins have become ubiquitous on Montreal streets and doorsteps, but nearly half are not being used, data suggests. The city says a large-scale food waste awareness campaign will launch later this year to try to change that.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest one after Flour Mill firearm complaint
Hours after Sudbury police set up a perimeter around a residential building on a quiet Flour Mill street following a firearm complaint, one man has been arrested.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Heavy rainfall warnings in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued heavy rainfall warnings Wednesday afternoon for areas near Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Elliot Lake, Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores.
London
-
Attempted abduction in Perth County
The reported incident happened some time between 11 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Perth Line 131 just south of Line 86.
-
London soccer fans cheer on Canadian women at World Cup
Canada, including London's Jessie Fleming, has picked up its first win at the Women's World Cup.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | South London crash hospitalizes one, investigation underway
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ferndale Avenue and Wharncliffe Road around 7 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Manitoba auditor general says abuse in care homes occurred, investigations flawed
Manitoba's auditor general says there have been cases of physical or sexual abuse in personal care homes that have been subjected to flawed investigations and wrong conclusions.
-
Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
Ottawa
-
Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet
Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds has been appointed the new minister of families, children and social development.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
Saskatoon
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
Federal inmate dies in Saskatoon
An inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
BC Ferries refunds could take 6 weeks due to 'high volume' of requests, company warns
There's more frustration for BC Ferries customers after learning refunds could take six weeks to process due to a "high volume" of requests.
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigating
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
Regina
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents show
Windows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
'Old boys' club': Federal employees question how Experience Regina rebrand was approved
Federal government employees expressed relief that Prairies Economic Development Canada was not involved in a disastrous rebrand that saw Saskatchewan's capital city criticized for sexualized slogans.
-
1 person arrested following standoff in Yorkton
One person has been arrested following a nearly seven hour standoff in Yorkton on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island remains closed due to high winds
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway will reopen after one of the cranes at the work site is repaired around 11:30 a.m.
-
B.C. provides relief for ranchers as drought causes hay scarcity
Tuesday’s damp weather was a rare respite for Comox Valley cattle rancher Brad Chappell, who is struggling with the lack of feed due to drought conditions. "This is the toughest year for sure that we’ve seen."
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crash
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.