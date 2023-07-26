Newfoundland police officer found guilty of on-duty rape once again seeking bail

ST. JOHN'S -

A Newfoundland police officer found guilty of raping a woman in her living room while he was on duty is once again seeking bail.

Crown prosecutor Kathleen O'Reilly says Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove is applying for bail pending his application to appeal his conviction before the Supreme Court of Canada.

He is scheduled to appear in the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal on Friday.

Snelgrove was convicted in May 2021 of sexually assaulting a woman after he drove her home in his marked police car from a night of drinking and dancing in downtown St. John's.

He had been out on bail until the provincial Court of Appeal rejected his arguments in April that the convicting judge had made errors during the trial.

Snelgrove filed an application last month to take his appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.