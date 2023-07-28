Newfoundland police officer found guilty of sex assault is once again out on bail

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Douglas Snelgrove awaits his sentencing at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St.John's on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly) Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Douglas Snelgrove awaits his sentencing at the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St.John's on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island