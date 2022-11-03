Newfoundland police officer in court Thursday to appeal sexual assault conviction

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer is to appear in court Thursday to appeal a sexual assault conviction.

Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove was found guilty in May 2021 of sexually assaulting a woman in her living room after he offered her a ride home from downtown St. John's in 2014.

He went to trial three times for the charge, following a successful appeal and a subsequent mistrial.

If his challenge in the provincial Court of Appeal is successful, he could go to trial a fourth time.

Provincial Supreme Court Justice Vikas Khaladkar sentenced Snelgrove last November to four years in prison and 20 years as a registered sex offender.

Janani Shanmuganathan, Snelgrove's lawyer, says in the appeal documents that the sentence is "harsh and unfit" and that Khaladkar's instructions to jurors on the elements of sexual assault were "deficient."

