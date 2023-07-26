Newfoundland police warn of armed and violent person near Swift Current

SWIFT CURRENT, N.L. -

RCMP in Newfoundland have issued an emergency alert regarding an armed person near the community of Swift Current.

Police say 36-year-old Tony Farrell of Marystown, N.L., is believed to be armed and violent.

They say the road in Swift Current, located about 120 kilometres northwest of St. John's, is closed.

Investigators say that just before 4 p.m. local time Farrell was seen in the Shoal Cove Heights area, just east of Swift Current.

Police are telling the public in the area to stay inside with the doors locked.

Last week, RCMP issued a news release that said Farrell is wanted on a number of charges including possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.