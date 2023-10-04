Newfoundland RCMP say phone service resumed for 911 service, detachments

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

RCMP in Newfoundland say phone service has been restored for police detachments and the province's 911 service.

Early Wednesday morning the Mounties reported that "technical difficulties" were affecting phone lines to all RCMP detachments, as well as 911 service.

RCMP said the outage was provincewide.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services also sent an advisory that access to 811 and health-care facility phone numbers might also be affected.

About three hours later, RCMP issued a news release saying the phone lines to all RCMP NL detachments, as well as 911 service, were back in working order.

RCMP have not said what caused the outage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.