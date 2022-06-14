Newfoundland set to welcome second planeload of Ukrainian refugees today
Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing to welcome another planeload of Ukrainian refugees.
A plane carrying Ukrainians fleeing Russian-led attacks on their homeland is scheduled to arrive today at the St. John's International Airport.
It's the second plane chartered by the provincial government to bring Ukrainians to Canada's easternmost province -- the first arrived on May 9, carrying 166 refugees.
The government has said it expects today's flight to be carrying roughly the same number of passengers.
Officials say everyone on board has a place to go and they'll be transported to those accommodations after the plane lands.
Today's airlift is expected to be coming from Warsaw, Poland, where the government established a satellite office in March aimed at helping Ukrainians to move to Newfoundland and Labrador.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.
