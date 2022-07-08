NHL player Ryan Graves gives back to support his hometown

NHL defenceman Ryan Graves is having a busy off season as Friday was the final day of his week long hockey camp in his hometown of Yarmouth.

"There are 112 kids in three age groups," said Graves. "It’s been geared towards having fun but at the same time they are on the ice learning puck skills."

The 27-year-old just finished his fourth NHL season. He said money raised from his camp will support young hockey players in the Yarmouth area.

"The majority of it is going back to minor hockey and the goal is to have a portion of it go towards development."

Graves is not the first NHL player from Yarmouth to support his community during the summer months.

Jody Shelley played more than 600 games in the NHL and previously hosted hockey camps and charity golf tournaments.

Those efforts left an impression on Graves.

"I would like to follow in his footsteps for doing good things here," said Graves. "He had the golf tournament to raise money for the hospital, year after year."

Shelley said leveraging his professional hockey credentials to support his hometown was extremely rewarding.

"You get to a certain level in your career and it doesn’t matter where you’re at," said Shelley who now lives in Columbus, Ohio. "You always think of your hometown."

Shelley keeps close ties to Yarmouth and like Graves, he supports his community whenever asked.

"It was a town that I moved into when I was 12-years-old," said Shelley. "I became a part of the town and the town is still a part of me."

Graves has cemented his status as an NHL player. But he said the memories of playing for his hometown minor hockey Mariners teams are the highlights he cherishes the most.

"I played all of my minor hockey in Yarmouth with friends I went to school with and friends I grew up with."

As his NHL career continues, Graves said he's excited to grow this camp to even bigger levels and find new ways to support his hometown.