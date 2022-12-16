NHL team gives special assist to Learn to Skate program in Cape Breton
The Boston Bruins have been tearing it up on the ice this year.
They sit first in the NHL standings and now they are at the top of the list for these want-to-be NHLers all the way in Glace Bay, N.S.
“To have the president of the charitable foundation of the Boston Bruins call you and tell you he wants to help your kids out in Cape Breton, that's a pretty significant thing to have happen,” said Nick Bonnar, Learn to Skate organizer.
Acts of kindness between Boston and Nova Scotia are nothing new.
So when the Learn to Skate program was hit by major flooding and lost thousands of dollars worth of gear, the program organizer decided to reach out to his beloved Bruins.
“We needed that bump and it came from an unexpected source in the Boston Bruins, but I think it shows the character of the Bruins organization,” said Bonnar.
On the ice, Brad Marchand has a reputation of being a pest, but the Hammonds Plains native showed his softer side off the ice by sending an autographed puck.
“It just proves when it comes to kids, it's not about Brad Marchand, It’s about the kids. He's a great ambassador for Nova Scotia. I don't think people realize that enough,” said Bonnar.
In all, the Boston Bruins donated 29 practice jerseys, along with $2,500 in cash to purchase several sets of gear. It’s a gift that will make a huge difference, both on and off the ice.
The Learn to Skate program offers kids a chance to hit the ice for free while learning the basics about Canada’s game.
Bonnar is a life-long Bruins fan and has participated in team alumni events for years. Now the team he has supported for decades is giving something back to one of their super fans.
“I'll always cheer for the Bruins -- that's the name of the game,” said Bonnar.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
2 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, UN says
Two UN peacekeepers from Nigeria were killed and four others wounded in an attack Friday on a peace patrol in the town of Timbuktu in northern Mali, the United Nations said.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo
A hippo has attacked a 2-year-old boy in Uganda, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out, a statement from the Uganda Police Force said on Friday.
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Scientists discover hammerhead shark nursery in Ecuador's Galapagos
A team of researchers has discovered a nursery of baby hammerhead sharks off an island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, a finding that could help protect the species from the threat of extinction.
Toronto
-
Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
-
Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
-
Portion of Dundas Street West that closed due to sinkhole expected to reopen Monday
A portion of Dundas Street in the city's west end that has been blocked following the discovery of a sinkhole last month could reopen as early as next week.
Calgary
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
-
Calgary firefighters finish second in LEGO Masters season finale
The season finale of Fox-TV's Leg Masters reality show featured a perfect (snow) storm of sorts, when all the finalists turned out to be Canadians.
-
Victim of deadly Douglasdale shooting identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort shuts down 'until further notice'; RBQ issues safety order after gondola falls
The Quebec government has ordered five ski lifts at the popular Mont-Sainte-Anne resort to be shut down after a gondola fell down to the ground last weekend.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
-
Edmonton sharpshooter says Ottawa missing the mark by banning 1,500 guns
Matthew Oliver is Metis and a former competition shooter. He feels Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ban on certain firearms unfairly targets both of those groups.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
London
-
Should London declare a State of Emergency regarding its housing crisis?
A growing number of voices say London’s housing crisis has become an emergency.
-
'It looks like it just veered off the runway.' A cargo jet ends up stuck in the mud at the London International Airport
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation was launched after a cargo jet left the runway at the London International Airport early Friday morning
-
Saugeen 'state of emergency' to draw attention to opioid epidemic
In the past year, 62 members of the Saugeen First Nation have overdosed on drugs, predominantly opioids, according to Chief Conrad Ritchie.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government offering technical, financial resources to study on searching landfill
The Manitoba government is now part of an Indigenous-led oversight committee on the feasibility of searching landfills for missing women.
-
Millennium Library not scheduled to reopen next week, no timetable set
The Millennium Library will stay closed for the foreseeable future.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
-
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
'Expecting to sellout tomorrow': Christmas Trees running out at some Saskatoon stores
As Christmas Day is on the horizon, trees are starting to dwindle at stores in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next week
Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
-
Crown wants 15 years without parole for Langley, B.C., man who killed family members
The sentencing for a Langley man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting their home on fire got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday.
Regina
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Lithium company sees potential for southeastern Sask.
Inside Prairie Lithium’s Emerald Park facility, the company is perfecting a method to process a mineral in extremely high demand amid a rising demand for batteries.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how long average ER stays are on Vancouver Island
People visiting emergency rooms in Greater Victoria this year had to stay slightly longer than they did the year before, according to Island Health.
-
Two U.S. towns declare rights for critically endangered southern resident killer whales
Earlier this month, on Dec. 5, the Washington state city of Port Townsend, located just south of Victoria across the Strait of Juan de Fuca, signed a proclamation declaring rights for southern resident killer whales.
-
Vancouver Island snowfall to begin this weekend, but exact totals unclear
While snow is expected across Vancouver Island starting this weekend, exact timing and snowfall totals are hard to nail down for the weekend and through the bulk of next week.