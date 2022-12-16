NHL team gives special assist to Learn to Skate program in Cape Breton

The Boston Bruins have been tearing it up on the ice this year.

They sit first in the NHL standings and now they are at the top of the list for these want-to-be NHLers all the way in Glace Bay, N.S.

“To have the president of the charitable foundation of the Boston Bruins call you and tell you he wants to help your kids out in Cape Breton, that's a pretty significant thing to have happen,” said Nick Bonnar, Learn to Skate organizer.

Acts of kindness between Boston and Nova Scotia are nothing new.

So when the Learn to Skate program was hit by major flooding and lost thousands of dollars worth of gear, the program organizer decided to reach out to his beloved Bruins.

“We needed that bump and it came from an unexpected source in the Boston Bruins, but I think it shows the character of the Bruins organization,” said Bonnar.

On the ice, Brad Marchand has a reputation of being a pest, but the Hammonds Plains native showed his softer side off the ice by sending an autographed puck.

“It just proves when it comes to kids, it's not about Brad Marchand, It’s about the kids. He's a great ambassador for Nova Scotia. I don't think people realize that enough,” said Bonnar.

In all, the Boston Bruins donated 29 practice jerseys, along with $2,500 in cash to purchase several sets of gear. It’s a gift that will make a huge difference, both on and off the ice.

The Learn to Skate program offers kids a chance to hit the ice for free while learning the basics about Canada’s game.

Bonnar is a life-long Bruins fan and has participated in team alumni events for years. Now the team he has supported for decades is giving something back to one of their super fans.

“I'll always cheer for the Bruins -- that's the name of the game,” said Bonnar.