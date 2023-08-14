Nictaux, N.S., man charged with child pornography offences

A 36-year-old Nictaux, N.S. man has been charged with child pornography offences.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that officers executed a search warrant at a home in Nictaux on August 10 after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was transmitted on their service.

Patrick Ciappara was safely arrested at the home and charged with possession of child pornography (two counts), transmitting child pornography (two counts) and making child pornography (written material).

Ciappara was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on October 23.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act. The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.